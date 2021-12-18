Crash closes Raiders Way in Henderson after 5 sent to hospital

HENERSON (KTNV) — City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Raider Way on Friday at about 4:20 p.m.

According to police, 5 people were transported to area hospitals due to their injuries. Two people in critical condition, two in serious condition, and one with non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed is being considered a factor, Henderson police said in a statement emailed to 13 Action News.

Raiders Way in both directions will be closed for the next 3 to 4 hours while the investigation continues.

No other details were provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

