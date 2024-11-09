UPDATE: Crash leaves person dead on South Peco and East Flamingo Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is monitoring a road closure caused by an accident around 5:13 p.m. on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a vehicle was reported as stolen.

The stolen vehicle's driver/suspect was travelling at high speeds on Pecos when it struck another vehicle at the intersection of Flamingo.

The accident involved four vehicles.

The suspect fled on foot once police arrived.

One victim was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

A second victim is in serious condition.

Four other individuals involved in the crash are being evaluated in the hospital.

All lanes are currently closed.

CRASH - ROAD CLOSED on Flamingo Rd Westbound near Pecos McLeod. All lanes closed. 🚧 — Nevada DOT Vegas (@nevadadotvegas) November 9, 2024

We will be monitoring and updating the story.