Cox providing free access to Wi-Fi hotspot network in Las Vegas this week

Posted at 6:09 PM, Feb 03, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With so many visitors coming to town to enjoy Super Bowl week, Cox Communications is allowing people to access their Wi-Fi hotspot network for free.

On Saturday morning, the company announced they will provide free access in the Las Vegas metro area through Feb. 12 for both locals and people just in town for The Big Game.

In order to access the network, Cox officials said you can use a Wi-Fi-enabled device and click on the "FreeCoxWiFi" wireless network when it detects a Cox Hotpot.

You can learn more about the company's hotspot locations here.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority previously told Channel 13 they're expecting over 300,000 people to stop in Southern Nevada for the Super Bowl and that $600 million will be pumped into the local economy.

