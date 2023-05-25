Cowabunga Vegas admits kids with great grades for free

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cowabunga Vegas waterparks are admitting kids for free if they present their report cards with at least three A’s. On Thursday, Cowabunga Bay in Henderson and Cowabunga Canyon in Summerlin are wrapping up the Great Grades Days.

“With more than 300,000 students out, beginning their summer vacation, we thought it would be a good idea to recognize those who had great grades,” said Cade Vereen, Cowabunga Vegas General Manager.

While students enjoy complimentary admission, parents and all other guests can partake in the excitement for the special discounted rate of $19.99 during the Great Grades Days promotion.

Cowabunga Bay:

900 W. Galleria Drive

Henderson, NV

Thursday, May 25

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cowabunga Canyon:

7055 S. Apache Road

Summerlin, NV

Thursday, May 25

1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Visitors can purchase passes online at Cowabunga Vegas.

