COVID transmission at record levels ahead of holidays according to waste water tests

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Every time someone uses the bathroom, they expel waste into the sewer system, including any viruses that'd made their way through them.

Scientists tracking that sewer waste, using them as an early warning system, have identified a spike in the coronavirus viral load that has eclipsed January's then record Omicron variant surge.

The finding was startling for some, like John Signarello, a Las Vegas street artist working downtown.

"I love people. I get the best job in the world. I'm so blessed. I get to meet people from all over the world," Signarello said. "I'm concerned. I have a love for people, man."

Cassius Lockett, Director of Disease Surveillance at the Southern Nevada Health District, said two new variants are dominating the viral transmission rates in Las Vegas.

"Is it concerning? Absolutely," Lockett said.

Following the Thanksgiving holiday, recorded cases remain low, but Lockett said that doesn't mean transmission is low.

"Cases are an under count now because of the infusion of home test kits," he said. "So really, if you want to get a more accurate estimate, cases are probably ten times higher than what's being reported."

Since wastewater testing is an early indicator of infections, Lockett said hospitalizations and deaths would likely follow.

Signorello said he will be more cautious while walking the streets downtown.

"My hopes, my prayers, and yeah, hopefully this goes away and life will adjust," he said.

Lockett said nine in 10 deaths from COVID in Southern Nevada are among people over the age of 65 and urged that population in particular to get an updated coronavirus vaccine, wear masks in large crowds, and stay home if they fall ill.