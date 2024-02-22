Court documents: Man arrested, accused of stabbing passenger on flight to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stabbing another passenger on an Alaska Airlines flight that was on its way to Las Vegas.

According to court documents, the incident happened on Jan. 24, 2024 on a flight from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to Las Vegas.

A witness claims that a man, later identified as Julio Alvarez Lopez, was "fidgety" during the flight, kept putting his gloves on and off and into his backpack. The witness said Lopez got up and went to the bathroom and was gone for a while. When he came back, he began punching and hitting a man who was seated across the aisle from him. The witness also said "there was blood everywhere".

Lopez later told Federal Air Marshals that he was seeking asylum in the United States and felt the Mafia had been chasing him for months. He said he had never seen the victim before but "I planned on attacking and killing him".

He also told agents that he created a weapon by bundling pens with rubber bands, which he used to stab the victim multiple times.

As Lopez moved towards the front of the aircraft, a man ordered Lopez to sit down and he did. The flight crew then provided flex cuffs and Lopez was restrained until the plane landed in Las Vegas.

Lopez was taken into custody by LVMPD and held at the police substation in Terminal 3 at Harry Reid International Airport. He's facing an assault with a dangerous weapon, with intent to do bodily harm charge.

Court records show that an arraignment and plea hearing is scheduled for March 1 at 11 a.m.