Couples tie the knot on Las Vegas' Wedding Row on New Year's Eve

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Couples gathered at chapels across the Las Vegas Valley to tie the knot on New Year's Eve, which held a special date of Dec. 31, 2023, or "123123."

One couple — Patrick and April Renfro of New Mexico — would be one of the first couples of 2024 to tie the knot at midnight on New Year's Eve. They would celebrate their love in an intimate ceremony at the Little Vegas Chapel, which would go on to host 41 ceremonies on Sunday.

Little Vegas Chapel The chapel also celebrated the first wedding of 2024 at midnight, when Patrick & April Renfro of New Mexico tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

According to the chapel, that's a significant increase in reservations from last year.

Our Jaewon Jung also visited the Chapel of Flowers on Las Vegas' Wedding Row to speak with a newlywed couple about what it was like to tie the knot on such a special date.

"We've been lifelong friends, and we actually dated in middle school. Life just happened to bring us back together, so it just seemed like the perfect date for us to get married," Andre King of Virginia told Channel 13. "Things just worked out for the best."

"It feels pretty good. It's special — our love is special, so it just goes with our love story," Cherelle King said.

Andre says it's a day he'll remember forever.

He added, "I might even play those lottery numbers."