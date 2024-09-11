County health officials warn wildfire smoke from California could affect those with respiratory issues

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — The Clark County Department of Environment & Sustainability (CCDES) said locals should expect wildfire smoke from California to move into the valley on Tuesday and over the next few days.

CCDES said the blown-in smoke will push ozone levels to unhealthy levels for those with respiratory issues and sensitivities. They said to minimize your time outdoors if you are among these groups.

Expect wildfire smoke from California to be blown into the valley pushing ozone levels into the unhealthy for sensitive groups🟠 and particulates into moderate🟡 for #VegasAirQuality today. Minimize time outdoors, and get up to date info here:https://t.co/svBdheo37W pic.twitter.com/jjkbunQ0Pf — Clark County Dept. of Environment & Sustainability (@ClarkCountyDES) September 10, 2024

The current air quality for parts of the valley is moving to moderate levels, going above 50 AQI.

For reference, anything between 1 and 50 AQ1 is considered a "Good" air quality level. Anything between 51 and 100 is "Moderate."

You can monitor air quality in the county by clicking the link here. For more information on the wildfire, visit NevadaFireInfo.org.