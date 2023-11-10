Former F1 driver helps people channel their 'need for speed' through Las Vegas racing business

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the world's top racers descending upon the Strip for next week's F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, you may feel a need for speed.

If so, scratch that itch at Dream Racing at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Former Italian Formula 3 champion Enrico Bertaggia has co-owned the business as CEO since it opened in 2012. Racing at the F1 level in 1989 after winning the Monaco and Macau Grand the year prior, Bertaggia stayed in the business after being behind the wheel for nearly 25 years.

The now 59-year-old moved to America in 2011 to pursue his passion for sharing the exhilaration behind the wheel with others.

"It's a driving experience for everybody that's accessible to everybody," Bertaggia told KTNV sports reporter Nick Walters.

"People can drive Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porche without the idea to one day be a Formula 1 driver but to experiment to see what it's like to drive on a race track without limit of speed or police."

Visitors can choose between various sports car brands and select how many laps they'd like to drive around the circuit. After viewing a tutorial video, customers ride alongside a coach and can reach up to 135 mph.

"It's a unique experience," Bertaggia said. "Behind the wheel, where normally the champions are, you feel the pressure. You feel the speed. You feel the emotion. And that's what we give here."

After a career racing across the globe and especially in Japan, Bertaggia is fulfilled, letting everyday people feel the roar of a racing engine and the concentration flying down a straight.

"It's special. It's something that's in the DNA," Bertaggia said. "As much as someone that is very good in football, in all the sports, they want to continue their career and give this experience to someone else."

