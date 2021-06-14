Cottonwood Valley Fire burning between Las Vegas, Pahrump

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There’s another fire that’s burning right now near the Las Vegas valley.

The Cottonwood Valley Fire is burning between Las Vegas and Pahrump in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

So far, the fire has burned approximately 200 acres.

#CottonwoodValleyFire is abt 200 ac burning in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Travelers on SR 160 may be impacted between mile markers 17 and 21. The fire started near the Late Night parking lot and is 0% contained. It was human caused and is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/vItNp0qEoq — Bureau of Land Management- Nevada (@blmnv) June 14, 2021

The fire was started by humans, according to the Bureau of Land Management. At this time, it is at 0% containment.

The fire temporarily closed State Route 160. It has since reopened.

.@NHPSouthernComm has reopened S.R. 160, although it could still be re-shut down due to the fire. Planes and helicopters are out firefighting, staged at the Late Night trails. NHP is requesting staged traffic controls, as a result. — Nevada DOT Vegas (@nevadadotvegas) June 14, 2021

The Sandy Valley Fire, which is in the Mount Charleston area, is 90% contained, according to fire officials. That fire was started by target shooting.