Cottonwood Valley Fire burning between Las Vegas, Pahrump

Posted at 4:20 PM, Jun 14, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There’s another fire that’s burning right now near the Las Vegas valley.

The Cottonwood Valley Fire is burning between Las Vegas and Pahrump in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

So far, the fire has burned approximately 200 acres.

The fire was started by humans, according to the Bureau of Land Management. At this time, it is at 0% containment.

The fire temporarily closed State Route 160. It has since reopened.

The Sandy Valley Fire, which is in the Mount Charleston area, is 90% contained, according to fire officials. That fire was started by target shooting.

