Cortez Masto touts relief law's help for health insurance

HENDERSON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada is encouraging people to shop on the state's health insurance exchange to find out if they can get cheaper coverage thanks to the new federal coronavirus relief law.

The Democratic senator said Monday that the relief law increases subsidies for 60,000 Nevada residents already receiving them to help pay for their health insurance on the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange.

She says the law also makes 40,000 others eligible for subsidies and anyone receiving unemployment benefits eligible for free monthly premiums and help paying copays and deductibles.

Also Monday, Nevada began allowing anyone 16 and older to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines.