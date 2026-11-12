Coroner's Office investigating after body found south of Jean

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms the discovery of a body near Jean on Saturday, November 7.

Police say the person's remains were found at 12:18 p.m., about six miles south of Jean.

As of Thursday morning, the Clark County Coroner’s Office has taken over the case. The person has not been publicly identified.

The discovery follows a similar incident in September where another body was found south of Jean.

We've reached out to the Coroner’s Office for more information.