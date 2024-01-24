Watch Now
Coroner releases cause of death for 16-year-old found at Clark County middle school

Posted at 7:24 AM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 10:24:39-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Coroner has identified the body found on a Clark County middle school campus in November.

16-year-old Evelin Casas-Hernandez was found by police on the shared-use athletic fields near Kathleen and Tim Harney Middle School on Nov. 7, 2023, around 6:21 a.m.

According to the coroner, her cause of death was blunt head and neck trauma caused by an accident. She was also determined to have died from ethanol intoxication.

Following the discovery, all students attending the school were moved to Las Vegas High School for the remainder of the school day.

Channel 13's Jhovani Carrillo spoke with one student's mother, Angelica Sandoval, who said her son was among the many students relocated to LVHS.

"My son called me and said something happened at the school," said Sandoval. "I felt very anxious. I asked my supervisor if I could leave work early."

