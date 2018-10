LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Clark County coroner's office has identified the man killed by his ex-girlfriend over the weekend as 39-year-old Teddy Lee Seals.

Police were originally called to a bar in the 3400 block of North Nellis Boulevard at about 1 a.m. on Saturday with reports of a shooting.

The incident involved some sort of verbal argument between Seals and his ex-girlfriend, according to officers, with it ending in gunfire because the woman thought he was reaching for a weapon.

Seals was a North Las Vegas resident and died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the coroner.

Lt. Ray Spencer said he did not have a weapon on him but that detectives were considering the shooting a self-defense case and it was going to be submitted to prosecutors to review.

The woman had an active protective order on Seals, according to authorities, and was not taken into custody.