LAS VEGAS (KTNV/AP) - Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal overnight shooting on Saturday that involved some sort of verbal argument between a former couple.

The incident occurred when a woman was approached by her ex-boyfriend while she was at a bar in the 3400 block of North Nellis Boulevard at about 1 a.m.

An argument ensued and she shot her ex because she thought he was reaching for a weapon, according to police.

Lt. Ray Spencer said the man did not have a weapon on him but that detectives consider the shooting a self-defense case and it'll be submitted to prosecutors to review.

The woman had an active protective order on her ex-boyfriend, according to authorities, and was not taken into custody.

No further immediate information was released by police.