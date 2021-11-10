Las Vegas area health officials encourage COVID-19 vaccines for kids, protestors rally nearby

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada Health District representatives are answering questions about COVID-19 vaccinations for kids as the department begins administering does to those between 5 and 11 years old.

The Health District held a press conference on Wednesday where health officials said vaccinating kids helps keep a healthy community and keeps students with in-person learning in the classroom.

Watch the full presser below.

Health officials also said the vaccine helps lower disease transmission and ultimately saves lives.

Meanwhile, a group of vocal protesters against the vaccines for kids chanted from nearby. Some made sheep noises and chanted, “shut it down” in relation to the vaccine clinic.

