Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Las Vegas area health officials encourage COVID-19 vaccines for kids, protestors rally nearby

Officials: Vaccine helps lower transmission, save lives
items.[0].image.alt
LM Otero/AP
Arihana Macias, 7, gets a compress after reviving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at a Dallas County Health and Human vaccination site in Mesquite, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
COVID-19 Outbreak Kids Vaccine
Posted at 11:05 AM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 15:16:39-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada Health District representatives are answering questions about COVID-19 vaccinations for kids as the department begins administering does to those between 5 and 11 years old.

RELATED: Southern Nevada Health District prepares to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11

The Health District held a press conference on Wednesday where health officials said vaccinating kids helps keep a healthy community and keeps students with in-person learning in the classroom.

Watch the full presser below.

Health officials also said the vaccine helps lower disease transmission and ultimately saves lives.

RELATED: Las Vegas pediatrician provides families another spot to get vaccinated

Meanwhile, a group of vocal protesters against the vaccines for kids chanted from nearby. Some made sheep noises and chanted, “shut it down” in relation to the vaccine clinic.

Reporter Jeremy Chen was at the press conference. Follow him on Twitter at @JeremyChenKTNV.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH