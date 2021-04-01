Virus infection rate low, but Nevada deaths and cases rising

LAS VEGAS (AP) — State health officials report that while a key marker of COVID-19 infection rates has fallen to new lows in the Las Vegas area, the number of deaths and new cases reported statewide are up.

A 14-day positivity rate that tracks the percentage of people who are found to be infected dropped in Clark County to 4%. Statewide, the figure remained at 4.2%.

Both are below a World Health Organization goal of 5%.

But Nevada tallied 268 new cases on Wednesday and 10 more deaths.

Those numbers are up from the recent 14-day averages of 200 new cases a day and three deaths.