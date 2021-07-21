Vegas-area barbershops joining health district in getting people vaccinated against COVID

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With COVID cases climbing, the Southern Nevada Health District and local barbershops are teaming up to get Nevadans vaccinated.

Robert Taylor, or Twixx, owns Fade ‘em All Barbershop. He says he got vaccinated after testing positive for COVID and getting pneumonia.

RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

"We went down to Cashman Center. We were in line for about 20 minutes and while in line I couldn't breathe at all. Then I passed out. I had to get rushed to the hospital,” Taylor said.

Taylor's shop and others are currently working with the health district to help vaccinate people as part of a new initiative.

Clients can show up and get their shots for free at several local barbershops, including on Saturday at Executive Cuts located at 921 West Owens Avenue from noon to 2 p.m.