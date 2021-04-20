Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Vaccine vacation? Nevada numbers show 57K doses given to people from out-of-state

items.[0].videoTitle
Nevada vaccine numbers show thousands have gotten the vaccine with an out-of-state address.
Posted at 9:26 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 00:29:37-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Are some taking a Las Vegas COVID-19 vaccine vacation?

During Nevada's COVI-19 response call this afternoon state officials said 57,000 doses of the vaccines administered here in the state were given to people who are from out of the state.

RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

It's not clear how many of those people are tourists or people who may have a second home here or who live here part-time.

According to state health officials, more than 1.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Nevada so far.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH