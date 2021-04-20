Vaccine vacation? Nevada numbers show 57K doses given to people from out-of-state

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Are some taking a Las Vegas COVID-19 vaccine vacation?

During Nevada's COVI-19 response call this afternoon state officials said 57,000 doses of the vaccines administered here in the state were given to people who are from out of the state.

RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

It's not clear how many of those people are tourists or people who may have a second home here or who live here part-time.

According to state health officials, more than 1.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Nevada so far.