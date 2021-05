LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Knights are teaming up with Immunize Nevada and Smith's to host a COVID-19 vaccine 'pop-up' clinic before Tuesday's home game.

They will be giving free shots to people at Toshiba Plaza from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you get vaccinated you'll also get some free swag.