Uber offer drivers stimulus package

Uber now announcing its own stimulus package after dealing with a shortage of drivers.

The company is committing $250M to fix the issue.

Drivers can make up to $31 an hour.

Lyft also says its offering incentives to its drivers.

They say they've also witnessed an increase in demand for the service after the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

While both companies work to curb the shortage, riders can always take advantage of the "schedule a ride" feature to help with reliability issues and minimize wait times.