Survey: 40% of Nevadans hesitant about COVID vaccine cite side effects concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As more COVID vaccines become available to U.S. adults, a new question has come up when it comes to those not getting one and their reasons for vaccine hesitancy.

A recent U.S. Census Bureau survey shared results on that subject showing about 15% of adults in the U.S. are hesitant about receiving a COVID vaccine, as of March 29, with 48% of those say they are concerned about the reported side effects.

When it comes to Nevada, 18% of the people surveyed are vaccine-hesitant. The top three reasons for this hesitancy: Possible side effects, wait and see approach and not trusting the vaccine.

RELATED: Some Nevadans hesitant for COVID-19 vaccine, shot progress reports lag

Nevadans concerns over the possible side effects led the way in the survey when it comes to reasons for not taking the vaccine at 40%, followed by 39% planning to wait and see if the vaccine is safe and 33% simply saying they don't trust the COVID vaccine.

As of Wednesday, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reported the state has administered 1,726,411 doses of vaccinations and Nevadans 16 years old and older became eligible to receive a vaccine beginning April 5.

CORONAVIRUS: Nevada's positivity rate remains 5.9%; 436 new cases reported

Overall, half of all U.S. adults are said to have currently received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

And according to the U.S. Census Bureau survey, rural areas in the U.S. remain the most hesitant with Wyoming topping the list.

The survey reports 33% of the people in Wyoming who participated in the report remained vaccine-hesitant with Montana second on the list with 27% and 25% in North Dakota.

Previously, a sociology expert says incentives could help with COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy as more companies start to offer freebies to people who are vaccinated.