Students, parents react to possible COVID-19 vaccine mandate at Nevada colleges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some higher education students and parents say COVID-19 vaccines should be mandated in order to return to campus in Nevada, while others believe getting a vaccine should be a choice.

“I would love that colleges start requiring all vaccinated people," said Hannah Clark, a student at CSN.

"It would make me feel safer," she added, "and I think it would make a bunch of other people feel safer that vaccinations are coming through.“

CSN and UNLV have yet to decide on the issue and are waiting to see if the Nevada System of Higher Education will create a mandate.

For now, COVID-19 vaccines are not required at those institutions but both schools said they encourage their community members to get the vaccine.

Touro University Nevada, on the other hand, announced on Thursday that students and employees returning to campus will be required to get the vaccine beginning June 1.

"Every other vaccine was required when we were freshmen first signing up for classes," another student said. "In order to complete all the steps needed to sign up, we had to submit vaccination forms."

According to state law, students must prove immunity to tetanus, measles, mumps, and other viruses before enrolling.

Religious and medical exceptions are made in certain cases.

Not everybody agrees that a COVID-19 vaccine mandate is a good idea.

"I just don't feel that being forced to make a decision is the right course," said mother Betty Taylor, whose child is a student at CSN.

"I don't pretend to know what the solution is, to be honest. But I just don't think anytime we are forced to do something, especially in this type of situation, I just think that agency is the reigning rule."