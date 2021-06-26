Watch
States hesitant to adopt digital COVID vaccine verification

Frank Franklin II/AP
Security personnel ask customers for proof of vaccination as they enter City Winery Thursday, June 24, 2021, in New York. Customers wanting to wine, dine and unwind to live music at the City Winery's flagship restaurant in New York must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to get in. But that's not required at most other dining establishments in the city. And it's not necessary at other City Winery sites around the U.S. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Posted at 2:27 PM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 17:27:17-04

As states end their coronavirus restrictions, very few are creating systems to help businesses verify whether customers have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Far more states are banning vaccine checks by public entities and, in some cases, also prohibiting businesses from denying service to those who aren't vaccinated.

Hawaii is the only state with some form of a vaccine passport for travelers.

California, Louisiana and New York have voluntary programs that let people download digital proof of vaccination that can be shown on smartphones or printed as QR codes for others to scan.

But many businesses are hesitant about asking customers for vaccine proof.

