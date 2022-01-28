Southern Nevada Health District records first case of omicron subvariant BA.2 in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new subvariant of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Southern Nevada, health officials reported Friday.

BA.2 is a subvariant of the omicron variant, health officials said. It is new and emerging, but right now there is no evidence to suggest it causes more severe disease than the omicron variant, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The woman who tested positive is fully vaccinated and in her 40s, health officials said. They noted she recently traveled outside the U.S.

Health officials reminded Nevadans that one of the best ways to slow down the emergence of new variants is to reduce transmission of the virus by getting vaccinated.

In light of the new subvariant's discovery in Southern Nevada, SNHD issued some familiar reminders: get fully vaccinated and boosted when eligible, wear a well-fitting mask when in public, indoor spaces, and stay home and get tested for COVID-19 if you are sick.

