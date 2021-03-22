Some students not returning to class as more return to Las Vegas area schools

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On March 22 about 27,000 students from the 6th, 9th, and 12th grades will be back in classrooms at local middle and high schools, but this back-to-school season is nothing like we’ve seen before.

Despite the safety measures in place, some parents and students are still wary about returning to class, while others are ready for this new chapter.

Masks, social distancing, and fewer classmates are just some of the things that students will encounter this week.

Aubrey Grey is a high school senior and while she's excited to see some of her friends, she says she wishes the schedules were better.

Parents like Kimberly Brock, let their kids decide for themselves whether or not they want to go back. Out of the three kids she has within the Clark County School District (CCSD), only one opted to not stay at home, so today they went to the store to buy school supplies for her.

Other students, like sophomore Daija Turner, will have to wait until April to return to the classroom, but her mother says she's already prepared.

For all of them, safety is very important and they hope that everyone remains healthy, regardless of the learning plan every family decides, in the end, is the best option for them.