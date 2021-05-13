Silverton Casino Hotel approved to return to full capacity of gaming floor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Silverton Casino Hotel has received approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board to operate its casino at full capacity, effective immediately.

The capacity change includes the removal of social distancing restrictions and plexiglass dividers from gaming tables and slot machines, as well as full capacity at bars on the casino floor.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board’s approval comes after an initiative by Silverton to provide on-property vaccination clinics at no cost to employees and their families for the last several weeks.

“We’ve been working hard to adjust with the ever-changing conditions to ensure the safest environment for our employees and guests,” said Silverton Casino Hotel President Robert Kunkle. “Our team answered the call to do their part to help return not only Silverton, but the city of Las Vegas, to a sense of normalcy, and for that, I am most grateful and proud.”

Employees and guests will continue to follow health and safety guidelines, including mask mandates and appropriate social distancing policies outside the gaming floor.