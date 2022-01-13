Watch
Rep. Titus helps introduce bill to distribute free at-home COVID tests to every American

Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., speaks during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing in Washington on Feb. 28, 2020. The federal government is acknowledging it has been shipping mixed radioactive waste from a nuclear cleanup site in Idaho to Nevada for disposal. In a statement Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, following a protest letter from Rep. Titus, the Energy Department said about enough material to fill five Olympic-sized swimming pools has been sent since 2009 from a former dump at the Idaho National Laboratory to the Nevada National Security Site. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Dina Titus
Posted at 10:04 PM, Jan 12, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Rep. Dina Titus is among lawmakers who introduced legislation that would require the Department of Health and Human Services to purchase at-home COVID tests in bulk and distribute the tests to Americans, free of charge.

The "Free At-Home Tests For All Act" would require HHS to buy enough tests to provide two per week to every resident of the U.S.

"Providing easy access to free, at-home testing is essential to addressing COVID-19," Titus said in a prepared statement. "Broadening Americans' ability to acquire no-cost COVID tests will keep people safe by more quickly diagnosing COVID-19 and reducing the spread."

Reps. Don Beyer (D-VA), Joe Morelle (D-NY) and Kaialiʻi Kahele (D-HI) joined Titus in introducing the legislation on Wednesday.

This week, the Biden Administration announced it would require insurance companies to cover up to eight at-home tests per month for those on their plans. And on Wednesday, the administration said it will provide 10 million COVID tests per month to schools nationwide.

According to a press release, the “Free At-Home Tests for All” act would:

  • Require HHS to purchase enough rapid tests for every American to have two tests per week for one year;
  • Provide those tests at no-cost through pharmacies and schools, through Medicare and Medicaid, and by mail via online or phone order;
  • Require HHS tests to be offered with free proctored guidance, including advice to individuals who receive a positive test result on best practices and treatments, and to include prepaid envelopes with which positive tests may be mailed to public health labs for sequencing;
  • Grant automatic U.S. emergency use authorization to World Health Organization (WHO) and WHO Stringent Regulatory Authorities -approved tests; and
  • Require the Secretary of Health and Human Services to establish and maintain a testing advisory committee. 
