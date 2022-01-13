Rep. Titus helps introduce bill to distribute free at-home COVID tests to every American

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Rep. Dina Titus is among lawmakers who introduced legislation that would require the Department of Health and Human Services to purchase at-home COVID tests in bulk and distribute the tests to Americans, free of charge.
The "Free At-Home Tests For All Act" would require HHS to buy enough tests to provide two per week to every resident of the U.S.
"Providing easy access to free, at-home testing is essential to addressing COVID-19," Titus said in a prepared statement. "Broadening Americans' ability to acquire no-cost COVID tests will keep people safe by more quickly diagnosing COVID-19 and reducing the spread."
Reps. Don Beyer (D-VA), Joe Morelle (D-NY) and Kaialiʻi Kahele (D-HI) joined Titus in introducing the legislation on Wednesday.
This week, the Biden Administration announced it would require insurance companies to cover up to eight at-home tests per month for those on their plans. And on Wednesday, the administration said it will provide 10 million COVID tests per month to schools nationwide.
According to a press release, the “Free At-Home Tests for All” act would:
- Require HHS to purchase enough rapid tests for every American to have two tests per week for one year;
- Provide those tests at no-cost through pharmacies and schools, through Medicare and Medicaid, and by mail via online or phone order;
- Require HHS tests to be offered with free proctored guidance, including advice to individuals who receive a positive test result on best practices and treatments, and to include prepaid envelopes with which positive tests may be mailed to public health labs for sequencing;
- Grant automatic U.S. emergency use authorization to World Health Organization (WHO) and WHO Stringent Regulatory Authorities -approved tests; and
- Require the Secretary of Health and Human Services to establish and maintain a testing advisory committee.