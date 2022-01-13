Rep. Titus helps introduce bill to distribute free at-home COVID tests to every American

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Rep. Dina Titus is among lawmakers who introduced legislation that would require the Department of Health and Human Services to purchase at-home COVID tests in bulk and distribute the tests to Americans, free of charge.

The "Free At-Home Tests For All Act" would require HHS to buy enough tests to provide two per week to every resident of the U.S.

"Providing easy access to free, at-home testing is essential to addressing COVID-19," Titus said in a prepared statement. "Broadening Americans' ability to acquire no-cost COVID tests will keep people safe by more quickly diagnosing COVID-19 and reducing the spread."

Reps. Don Beyer (D-VA), Joe Morelle (D-NY) and Kaialiʻi Kahele (D-HI) joined Titus in introducing the legislation on Wednesday.

This week, the Biden Administration announced it would require insurance companies to cover up to eight at-home tests per month for those on their plans. And on Wednesday, the administration said it will provide 10 million COVID tests per month to schools nationwide.

According to a press release, the “Free At-Home Tests for All” act would:

