LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rampart Casino in the Summerlin area has been given permission to open at 100% capacity effective immediately.

Additionally, people who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask. Those who have not been fully vaccinated are being asked to still take precautions.

Multiple properties on the Las Vegas Strip announced last week that they are now operating at 100% capacity.

