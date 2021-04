NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas and Clark County are hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend.

The clinic is on Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Senior Center at 2420 North Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Those eligible to receive the vaccine are asked to schedule an appointment here.

