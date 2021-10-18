Watch
'Pop-up' COVID-19 vaccine sites available in Southern Nevada starting Oct. 18

Mary Altaffer/AP
Seniors wait in the recovery area after receiving the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bronx River Community Center, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
COVID-19 vaccine site
Posted at 2:34 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 17:34:51-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're not already vaccinated against COVID-19 but interested in getting the vaccine there are several "pop-up" sites available this week.

  • Lutheran Social Services

—Tuesday, October 19; 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.—4323 Boulder Hwy Las Vegas, NV 89121
—No appointment necessary.

  • Centennial High School

—Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.—10200 W Centennial Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149

  • Cheyenne High School

—Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.—3200 W Alexander Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

  • Desert Pines High School

—Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.—3800 E Harris Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89110

  • Sierra Vista High School

—Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.—8100 W Robindale Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113

  • UNLV International Gaming Institute Stan Fulton Building

—Every Sunday - Thursday | 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.—4505 S. Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, 89154
—Appointments available. Walk-ins welcome

