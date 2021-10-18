'Pop-up' COVID-19 vaccine sites available in Southern Nevada starting Oct. 18

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're not already vaccinated against COVID-19 but interested in getting the vaccine there are several "pop-up" sites available this week.

Lutheran Social Services

—Tuesday, October 19; 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.—4323 Boulder Hwy Las Vegas, NV 89121

—No appointment necessary.

Centennial High School

—Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.—10200 W Centennial Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149

Cheyenne High School

—Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.—3200 W Alexander Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Desert Pines High School

—Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.—3800 E Harris Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89110

Sierra Vista High School

—Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.—8100 W Robindale Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113

UNLV International Gaming Institute Stan Fulton Building

—Every Sunday - Thursday | 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.—4505 S. Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, 89154

—Appointments available. Walk-ins welcome

RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

