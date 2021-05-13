Poll: 30% plan to vaccinate their 12-15 year old kids

Kids 12 to 15 years old have been approved for the Pfizer vaccine.

Remember the Food and Drug Administration approved its use for this age group a few days ago.

We were waiting to see when and if the Centers for Disease Control would jump on board.

Now that it's received the CDC's stamp of approval parents have to decide if they want their kids to get the vaccine.

"For those with medical conditions that predispose them to severe COVID-19, tons of interest for the general population, I think we still have a lot of education to do about the benefits of vaccination for individuals and their communities," said Rosemary Olivero, MD Pediatric Infectious Disease, Spectrum Health.

A poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation found only 30% of parents with kids between the ages of 12 to 15 plan to vaccinate their child right away.

A quarter of them say they won't vaccinate their kids at all.

And others say they'll only do it if schools require it.

No word yet on whether the Clark County School District will make the shot a requirement.