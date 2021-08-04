Ongoing battle against COVID-19 taking a toll on student's mental health

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With a spike in COVID-19 cases and many families getting ready to return back to school on Aug. 9, a Las Vegas licensed social worker said she is seeing heightened levels of anxiety and depression amongst students and parents.

Dr. Katherine Moldovon, President of H.O.P.E. Counseling Services, has more than 800 patients that are in need of mental health assistance.

"We have seen an increase in kids who are as young as 9-years-old dying by suicide because of COVID," Dr. Moldovon said.

Charlotte is one of her patients. She is a mother of two within the Clark County School District said her daughters have been really affected by this pandemic. They suffer from high levels of anxiety and depression.

"She was doing home school and her grades have plummeted. She was a straight-A and B student, now she is. getting C's and D's and now an F, which I have never seen before," Charlotte said.

She said the rapid spread of the Delta variant has caused more fear for the entire family, her daughters are worried about the thought of getting infected and bringing the virus to their mom.

"This is very hard on them, it is hard on everyone, but the kids they don't understand," Charlotte said.

Dr. Maldovon said during these critical times it is necessary for parents to be aware and alert. She said if you notice a drastic change in your child’s behavior or if you’re hearing conversations about not wanting to live anymore it is necessary to take the appropriate action and get help before it may be too late.

