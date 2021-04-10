Nye County business owners and locals mixed over proposed end to mask mandate, full reopening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Like many restaurants, the past year has been tough for O Happy Bread in Pahrump.

"From May until October/November, very tough," said Eliette Candillier, who owns the bakery with her husband. "Very, very tough."

So tough, the three and a half year old French bakery was on the verge of not surviving.

"We have very nice customers that knew we were maybe in difficulty and they help us to maintain it so we did it," said Candillier.

It’s those loyal customers - especially seniors and people with underlying conditions - that the owners say they will keep in mind regardless of whether the county can move forward with its plan of doing away with masks and capacity limits. She said the bakery and cafe will stick to masks and social distancing as much as possible.

"Not everyone is vaccinated and not everyone is going to be vaccinated because of maybe some health issues," she said. "Knowing that we're going to take care of it anyway."

Recent Nye County numbers show about 15 percent of the county is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and the markers remain low - with 7 cases reported county-wide over the week--- as of April 5th. Zero deaths were reported. But it may not be up to the Nye County commissioners to decide. While each county has been working with the State's COVID-19 task force to prepare its own mitigation plans, statewide directives will continue past May 1st. The Nye County District Attorney is currently reviewing the commissioners' decision and how it could be implemented. We reached out to the county for interviews with commissioners and the DA and did not hear back.

