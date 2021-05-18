North Las Vegas mayor has tested positive for COVID-19

The Mayor of the City of North Las Vegas John Lee released a statement on his Facebook page that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is the full announcement:

"I was informed late Monday afternoon that someone I had come in contact with had tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately went to get tested, and tested positive, while following all CDC guidelines. I am feeling well, with no symptoms, and will be quarantining according to CDC guidelines and consultation with my doctor. I beat cancer and I'll beat Covid-19. I had not yet gotten the vaccine, and I’d like this to serve as a reminder to all to continue to take proper precautions, as well as ask for prayers for all who have been affected by this virus."