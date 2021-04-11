North Las Vegas coronavirus vaccine clinic goes mobile

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 515 people received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine without ever leaving their cars on Saturday in the parking lot of the North Las Vegas City Hall.

Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown said the pop up site was part of an effort to bring coronavirus vaccines to communities that otherwise would likely not seek out the vaccines.

"It makes me feel extremely good," she said. "It's like that blanket of comfort when you get that first shot. Then you're able to do more with your family than you could before."

As a bonus to protection from the global pandemic, 500 people were handed Walmart gift cards donated by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The clinic was made possible thanks to a partnership between North Las Vegas fire fighters and the Nevada National Guard.

City officials said there was still plenty of appointments available at their College of Southern Nevada vaccine site beginning Tuesday.

People can schedule online at vaxnlv.com and select the CSN - North Las Vegas site.