Newest Nevada vaccine group can self-report health condition

John Locher/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, people prepare doses of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, in North Las Vegas. Nevada's top coronavirus official didn't guarantee the state can meet President Joe Biden's goal of offering a vaccination to every adult who wants a shot by May 1, but said it gives everyone something to work toward. COVID-19 Task Force chief Caleb Cage said everything depends on vaccine allocations. Seventeen new COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide Friday, March 12, 2021, bringing the pandemic total in Nevada to almost 5,100.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Posted at 9:10 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 00:11:01-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada health officials say people age 55 and older can self-report to their pharmacists any underlying health conditions that make them eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

A state statistics official said Tuesday that as eligibility broadened this week in the statewide coronavirus inoculation process, deaths from COVID-19 have fallen to an average of about four per day.

That number peaked at 40 per day in mid-January.

Officials widened efforts to vaccinate people with underlying conditions, disabilities and the homeless at retail pharmacies, including at supermarkets.

It's being called a step toward getting more shots in more arms statewide.

