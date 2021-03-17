Newest Nevada vaccine group can self-report health condition

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada health officials say people age 55 and older can self-report to their pharmacists any underlying health conditions that make them eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

A state statistics official said Tuesday that as eligibility broadened this week in the statewide coronavirus inoculation process, deaths from COVID-19 have fallen to an average of about four per day.

That number peaked at 40 per day in mid-January.

Officials widened efforts to vaccinate people with underlying conditions, disabilities and the homeless at retail pharmacies, including at supermarkets.

It's being called a step toward getting more shots in more arms statewide.