Nevadans contracting COVID-19 again, reinfections in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — COVID-19 reinfections are on the rise in the valley.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services said that one person in Nevada contracted COVID five different times.

At Southern Hills Hospital, one doctor talked to 13 Action News and said that cases of reinfection are no surprise.

"There are a lot of people that can test positive," said Patrick Casale. "But they don't realize they have it."

Casale got the virus. He recovered, but he said he was hoping to build enough antibodies to prevent it from happening again. However, that was not the case. Not only did Casale get it twice, but his wife also contracted the virus at the same time. They both had similar symptoms and they rested at home until they recovered.

"She might have been the carrier, we don't know," Casale said. "The second time we had it was because we're living under the same roof. We both tested positive."

Emergency physician at Southern Hills Hospital, Dr. Cole Sondrup, says the hospital is seeing cases of reinfection regularly.

"I have probably seen ten patients that have been reinfected," Sondrup said.

Sondrup says cases of reinfection are less severe, and the vast majority do not need hospitalization. He says the most effective thing you can do to avoid reinfection is get vaccinated if you haven't already, and make sure to get your boosters.

"If you don't feel good, stay home. You know, this thing is very contagious," said Casale. "It's the flu on steroids regarding contagion. So if you don't feel good, stay home."

Sondrup says they are starting to see another small wave of COVID-19 cases, but it's happening a lot slower than in the past. With the memorial day weekend right around the corner, Sondrup wants to reminds us that the virus is far from over, and precautions must continue to be taken.