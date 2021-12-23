Nevada to ease mask mandates in 2 counties, but Clark County restrictions remain in place for now

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada officials say vaccinated people in Storey and White Pine counties do not need to wear masks indoors in public places beginning on Friday. In Clark County, however, restrictions remain in place for now.

The loosened restrictions are the result of Storey and White Pine counties' risk of transmission level, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Both are listed as having a low or moderate risk for the second week in a row, the state reports.

They join Esmeralda County, which was released from an indoor mask requirement last month.

What needs to happen to lessen mask requirements?

To lessen mask restrictions, counties need to remain at low or moderate transmission, as defined by the CDC, for two weeks in a row.

Low transmission is defined as having less than 10 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days and less than 5% of tests resulting in positive cases in the past seven days.

COVID TRACKER | Latest metrics for Clark County and the state

Moderate is between 10 and 49.99 new cases per 100,000 in the past seven days and between 5 and 7.99% of tests resulting in positive cases in the past seven days.

For more information on mask requirements in Nevada, click here. For the latest metrics in Clark County and the state, click here.

Where all Nevada counties stand

Storey, White Pine and Esmeralda counties have each maintained low or moderate risk levels for at least two weeks in a row.

Lander, Eureka, and Lincoln counties are all listed as having low or moderate risk of transmission this week. State officials say, if these counties maintain that level for another week, those vaccinated will not have to use masks indoors on the following Friday.

Humboldt County is listed as having a substantial risk of transmission, an improvement from the high risk of transmission last week.

All other Nevada counties — including Clark, Washoe and Carson City — are listed as high transmission by the CDC.

The state says all counties except Storey, White Pine and Esmeralda must continue to use masks in indoor settings.

