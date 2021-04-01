Nevada senators tour Cashman Center vaccine site in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto joined members of the Southern Nevada Health District to visit and tour the vaccine distribution site at the Cashman Center in Las Vegas Thursday morning.

The senators observed the center’s frontline COVID-19 vaccine operations and spoke with members of the community receiving their vaccinations.

“Vaccinations have been a critical tool in our effort to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Senator Rosen. “In Congress, Senator Cortez Masto and I were proud to work on and pass the American Rescue Plan to deliver vaccines to all corners of Nevada, and we will continue working closely with my Senate colleagues, Governor Sisolak, and the Biden Administration to ensure that Nevada’s communities get their fair share of vaccines and resources for COVID relief. I encourage all Nevadans to do their part and get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.”

CORONAVIRUS: Nevada's test positivity rate remains 4.2%; 7 additional deaths

“Vaccines are the key to reopening our schools, getting people back to work, and restoring Nevada’s tourism industry and economy,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “We need to make sure everyone gets vaccinated quickly and fairly, which is why I made sure the American Rescue Plan included specific funding to get vaccines where they need to go, including underserved Nevadans throughout Las Vegas and Reno and our rural towns. Getting vaccinated is safe and easy, and it will make such a difference for our state and our communities when the majority of Nevadans are vaccinated and we can finally overcome this devastating pandemic.”