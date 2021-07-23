Nevada on White House list of states with highest transmission rates

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The latest Community Profile Report from the White House indicates that Clark County and Nevada are "areas of concern" and Nevada as a state with a "high transmission rate."

Additionally, Clark County is labeled as a "sustained hot spot."

There are 364 counties in the U.S. with a low transmission rate; 1.047 counties with a moderate transmission rate; 599 counties with a moderate transmission rate; and 1,210 with a high transmission rate.

The majority of counties with a high transmission rate are in the South and West. The Midwest has the most counties with a low transmission rate and the majority of the counties in the northeast have a moderate transmission rate.

Multiple counties in the state of California have had a rapid rise in cases in the last 14 days and Nevada is not far behind.

Nevada is also on the list of states with high transmissions along with Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and Utah.

The report says that 48.8% of the country is fully vaccinated and 56.4% have received at least one dose.

According to the State of Nevada, 1,003 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths were reported from Thursday to Friday. The 14-day moving average is currently 713.

Hospitalizations in the state also increased to 1,001, which is 30 more than reported on Thursday. 918 of those are confirmed cases and 88 are suspected cases of COVID-19. 202 patients are in ICU and 109 patients are on total ventilators.

88% of the cases in Nevada are in Clark County. Washoe County has the most cases after Clark. It has 47,011 in comparison to Clark's 273,860.

The state's positivity rate is 12.8%. It is 14.1% in Clark County.

The zip codes in Clark County with the most cases are 89031, 891156, 89030,89110, 89121 and 89108.

The total cases to date for Clark County is 273,860. Clark County's population is 2,318,174.

17,951 of those cases required hospitalization. 4,616 of those who tested positive have died. 256,888 people have recovered.

The 7-day moving average for positive cases in Clark County has increased from 433.4 on July 5 to 615.1 on July 18.

The 7-day moving average for deaths in Clark County has increased from 3.9 on July 5 to 4.7 on July 18.