Nevada governor receives COVID vaccine alongside frontline grocery store workers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak received a COVID-19 vaccine at a local Albertsons Thursday afternoon alongside frontline grocery store workers.

The governor was immunized with frontline workers, who are eligible under the “end-to-end essential goods supply chain” category within the “frontline/essential workforce" prioritization lane, according to the governor's office.

COVID-19 Vaccines and What You Need To Know

Gov. Sisolak was joined by leadership from United Food and Commercial Workers (U.F.C.W.) Local 711.

A livestream of the governor receiving his COVID vaccine can be viewed below:

The governor is eligible for the COVID vaccine both due to his age and his occupation, according to the Nevada COVID-19 Vaccine Playbook.

