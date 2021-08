NEVADA (KTNV) — The seventh round of Vax Nevada Days winners will be announced Thursday night.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will make the announcement at the Greater Nevada Field in Reno starting at 6 p.m.

Vax Nevada Days is giving out $5 million to nearly 2,000 Nevada residents who get their COVID-19 vaccines.

Winners of the money prizes are notified beforehand, according to state officials.