Nevada Gov. Sisolak criticized for timing of today's announcements

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Tuesday that June 1 is the date that all counties can reopen 100%.

However, the final decision to reopen fully will be left up to each county to decide beginning May 1, according to a previous announcement by the governor.

After his announcement on Tuesday, a reporter at the press conference asked the governor about his intentions in announcing the June 1 date.

Sisolak responded that he was not interested who gets credit. He explained that he is excited about the position that the state is in and that it’s the first “really good news” that he’s been able to deliver in a long time.

Nevada Republican Assemblywoman Annie Black also questioned Sisolak’s motivation for today’s press conference.

She also criticized the fact that Sisolak announced that even though counties will be allowed to decide if social distancing will still be required, the mask mandate will stay in place for the state.

Sisolak has been heavily criticized by both the public and officials, including the mayor of Las Vegas, on how he has handled the pandemic.

Sisolak was also questioned about the rising number of cases in other countries.

The governor pointed out that about 40% of the Nevadans ages 16 and older have started the vaccination process and about 25% of Nevada residents are fully vaccinated.