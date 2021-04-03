Nevada gaming regulators consider increasing capacity at casinos working to vaccinate employees

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board is now considering increasing capacity at casino properties that make a strong effort to vaccinate their employees.

According to a memo released by the board on Friday, the plan is based on Gov. Steve Sisolak's Roadmap to Recovery as the state prepares to transfer more control to local leaders starting May 1.

Just this week, Station Casinos, Caesars Entertainment and the Cosmopolitan each made announcements to offer on-site vaccine opportunities for their workers, their family members and in some cases, their household members.

Read the full board memo here.