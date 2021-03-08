Nevada COVID-19 vaccinations rise to 1 in 6 people statewide

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada health officials are reporting about 1 in 6 people statewide has received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since shots became available in mid-December.

Washoe County coronavirus response official James English told reporters Monday to expect vaccinations to "ramp up" during the next couple of weeks.

About 16.8% of residents in the Reno-Sparks area have received their first shot and 9.8% have been fully vaccinated.

In Clark County, home to Las Vegas, the first-dose figure was about 16.2%, with the Las Vegas area nearing 200,000 people fully vaccinated. That's almost 8.5% of the area population.