More states expand COVID vaccine eligibility

It's happening slowly but surely: more states are expanding the list of people who can get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In some states expanded eligibility for people 16 years and older started earlier this month.

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS

Alaska, Mississippi, West Virginia and now Utah.

Here in Nevada, everyone 16 years and older will be eligible for the vaccine on April 5.

A number of states aren't opening up eligibility until May or later.

Medical experts say it's because there are state-by-state differences in supply and demand.

The president addressed that yesterday, saying there are plans to more rapidly acquire enough vaccines to vaccinate every person in the U.S. quicker than they'd hoped.

Biden says his Administration will announce a new coronavirus vaccination goal this week.