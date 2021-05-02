Millennium Fandom Bar reopens after pandemic closure

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Getting ever so closer back to normal. May 1 was a big day for many businesses, as they’re able to have more people inside with Clark County now taking over control of COVID-19 restrictions, now allowing 80 percent capacity. However, one downtown bar decided to wait until now to finally reopen.

Whether it’s Star Wars, Disney, or even Pokémon, any fandom is welcome at the Millennium Fandom Bar.

“You feel it’s not like a business, but a big house party.”

A party that’s finally coming back. The bar shut down for more than a year with owner Alex Pusineri wanting to make customers and workers feel comfortable. He says seeing people get vaccinated pushed him to reopen again.

“The vaccination was really important to us because people can then come to relax. Why do you come to a bar? To relax and socialize. Have a drink or two,” he said.

With Clark County now allowing 80 percent capacity, Pusineri felt he could now welcome back his loyal customers. He was able to keep all his workers and added many bottles of hand sanitizer. The bar is opening four days a week to start.

“It feels like the most epic family reunion is about to happen," Linda Biamonte, manager of the bar, said.

It’s a big step forward back to normal, and Pusineri says he and his customers are ready to geek out over their favorite shows and comics.

“It’s fandom and let’s fandom together. That’s what it is.”

Pusineri says he’s optimistic by June 1, businesses will be able to meet Governor Sisolak’s goal of 100 percent capacity.