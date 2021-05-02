Many small business owners, employees in Las Vegas hopeful with 80% capacity

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Occupancy limits are up for thousands of businesses in Clark County starting today.

You'll see several changes inside businesses like gyms, restaurants, libraries, and museums.

Social distancing now goes from 6 feet to 3 feet and most businesses will be allowed 80% capacity.

Restaurants can now allow up to 12 people per table or group.

While reservations are not needed at most restaurants, some places still recommend calling ahead to see about wait time and capacity.

One thing that is not changing is the use of face coverings and masks.

The increased limits are a change being welcomed by both employees and business owners.

For some businesses, it has been challenging to adapt to the new limits, since many are still looking to fill up open positions.

