MGM Resorts offering in-room COVID tests at Las Vegas properties

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MGM Resorts reports it is adding enhancements to its health and safety plans at its Las Vegas properties to help bring meetings back to Southern Nevada.

The company says since its welcoming larger groups back to Las Vegas in accordance with increased capacity limits in Nevada, it is offering meeting planners and guests the option for on-site rapid COVID-19 testing.

And that these molecular COVID-19 testing options are expected to deliver highly accurate results for events large and small.

MGM Resorts says its mission is to provide seamless and convenient travel solutions for all guests to take advantage of a selection of in-room COVID-19 testing options while in Las Vegas.

In collaboration with Henderson-based Community Ambulance, guests can choose from three tests depending on their travel schedules and requirements of their next destination.

Officials say this new testing option adds the resorts' Seven-Point Safety Plan that is designed to deter the spread of COVID and protect guests and employees.

The in-room testing options are available include:

● Standard RT-PCR Test - results in approximately 24 - 72 hours, based on lab availability

● Fast Molecular (NAAT) Test – results in approximately 20 minutes

● Rapid Antigen Test – results in approximately 20 - 30 minutes

Community Ambulance analyzes all test types and delivers results electronically to the guest, according to MGM Resorts, with testing appointments available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. by calling guest services at the guest’s host hotel.

Prices for in-room testing range from $140 to $230. Additional charges may apply for same-day/after-hours requests and cancellations.

MGM Resorts says since launching its Convene with Confidence program in September 2020 with an option for attendee testing in partnership with CLEAR, Cue Health and Impact Health, it has safely hosted close to 300 meetings and groups within the approved size limits using the protocols outlined in the program.

Convene with Confidence is a result of close consultation with health experts and our increased focus on leveraging innovation to not only provide a better guest experience – but a safer one as well,” said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts’ CEO and President. “MGM Resorts has long been at the forefront of the rapidly evolving hospitality and events industries. We are confident we’ve built a program that enables companies to meet in person, giving them peace of mind as they do so.”

Further details are available here on MGM Resorts Convene with Confidence program.

